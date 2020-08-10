Sworders contribute to a busy August at Cecil Court

August is usually the quietest month of the year for the London art and antiques trade but this year does promise to be a little different.

With so many July fairs either cancelled or postponed, and most city residents choosing to stay at home, Cecil Court, home to Sworders’ London office, has decided to host an August event and encourage people to come out of hiding. Sworders’ will be previewing upcoming auction highlights items as part of the Cecil Court Summer Showcase on Saturday August 15.

The Cecil Court arcade, a charming thoroughfare in the heart of the West End, is perfect for post-lockdown browsing. The large shop frontages on a pedestrian-only street provide ample opportunities for window-shopping for those not wholly comfortable with small enclosed spaces. Sworders will be giving a sneak preview of some of the best items already consigned for sale in the autumn period as well as promoting Cecil Court as a community. Expect to see highlights from the following Autumn auctions – Modern British Art, Asian Art, Fine Interiors and Arts & Crafts/Art Deco.

“In this turbulent world, Cecil Court is an enclave of experienced antique and art dealers with a vast range of stock where there is something for everyone, ” says Stephen Giles, Sworders’ Head of London office.