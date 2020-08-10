Multi-million pound Covid-19 recovery scheme launches for community-led organisations

A new £9.5million funding scheme that will support community-led organisations in England affected by the Covid-19 crisis, has been unveiled.

The Covid-19 Community-Led Organisations Recovery Scheme (CCLORS) will provide grants up to £100,000 to community-led organisations in England that are facing severe financial difficulties as a direct result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The scheme is open to all types of community-led organisation affected by the crisis. Applications are particularly welcome from organisations led by or directly supporting Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities, which have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

The scheme is run by Power to Change, Locality, The Ubele Initiative and Social Investment Business on behalf of The National Lottery Community Fund.

How to apply

The Covid-19 Community-Led Organisation Recovery Scheme (CCLORS) will have three application rounds. The first round opened for applications on Tuesday 28th July 2020. The second round – on Tuesday 4th August and the third round Tuesday 11th August.

Who can apply?

Organisations able to apply must be:

community-led, multi-purpose organisations with a charitable purpose

located and operating in England only

delivering services in their local community to support people who are at high risk from Covid-19, particularly BAME communities.

accountable to local people

facing a negative impact on their organisational finances because of Covid-19

facing increased pressure/demand from their beneficiaries

not applying to other funding pots under the Coronavirus Community Support Fund

The scheme is part of The National Lottery Community Fund’s Coronavirus Community Support Fund. The Fund has been split into several funding streams aimed at different parts of the charity and social sector. All applicants should choose the most relevant funding stream for their organisation and should not apply to more than one fund.

Vidhya Alakeson, CEO of Power to Change, said: “Community-led organisations have been at the forefront of delivering vital support for local people during the Covid-19 crisis. They stepped-up, ensuring the most vulnerable in our society were not forgotten. Now, many face impending financial crisis. This new recovery scheme is there to help them transition through this challenging period, to ensure they survive and continue their vital work.”

Yvonne Field, Founder and CEO of The Ubele Initiative, said: “The Ubele Initiative is pleased to be a strategic partner in the design and delivery of the CCLORS programme. It offers much needed emergency funding and organisational support to community based organisations including those which are BAME led and/or are working to support local BAME communities. We know that front line organisations have struggled to keep afloat in these unprecedented times and a timely injection of cash and professional assistance will help them begin to create more resilient organisations for the future.”

Tony Armstrong, Chief Executive of Locality, said: “At Locality we believe in the power of community to create a fairer society. As we move from crisis to recovery, community-led organisations will be at the very heart of helping our neighbourhoods rebuild. This scheme will help ensure that many community organisations will be supported to ensure they are in a strong position to do so.”

Nick Temple, Chief Executive of Social Investment Business, said: “Community-led organisations have proven to be more critical than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing local support to the most vulnerable people. We are therefore delighted to be working with our partners Power to Change, Locality and The Ubele Initiative to support a diverse range of those organisations to maintain their crucial work.”

To read the guidance and register for the webinar about the Covid-19 Community-Led

Organisations Recovery Scheme (CCLORS), visit www.powertochange.org.uk.

Email support: powertochange@sibgroup.org.uk