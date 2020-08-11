England’s finest character actors feature in video series for Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation

Some of England’s finest character actors have partnered with the Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation to create a series of beautifully produced videos, reading the English-language’s most beloved poems.

Actor, writer, and director, Simon Callow , best known for his roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral and Shakespeare in Love, dynamically reads David Gascoyne’s “Ecce Homo.”



Actress Juliet Stevenson , who played Paula Paxton in the box office hit Bend it Like Beckham, recites a poem by Emily Dickinson titled “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers.”



Actor Simon Russell Beale , described by The Independent as “the greatest stage actor of his generation,” shares John Donne’s “A Hymn to God the Father.”



Rising star Paapa Essiedu , known for Murder on the Orient Express, delivers “Kumukanda” by Kayo Chingonyi.



The Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation was established in 2016 by American philanthropists and artists Peter and Cathy Halstead (who also founded the world’s largest sculpture park—Tippet Rise Art Center—in Montana). ABPF is dedicated to making poetry more immediate and visceral. The recent launch of their new website and this series of films is the first step toward serving the public more directly.