Culture Secretary questioned about future UK-EU relationship on the creative industries

The House of Lords EU Services Sub-Committee has written to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport asking for a comprehensive update on the Government’s efforts to secure an agreement with the EU that supports the UK’s creative industries.

The letter also emphasises the overall importance of the creative industries, which employ over 2 million people and generates over £100 billion per annum in gross value added, to the UK economy.

In its letter to the Rt Hon. Oliver Dowden CBE MP, the Committee has asked:

What arrangements are the Government seeking to negotiate to mitigate potential future barriers for these services?

What progress has been made in discussions with the EU on the inclusion of the audio-visual sector in the future relationship agreement?

How is the Government engaging with the creative industries sectors to ensure that their priorities and concerns are reflected in the future relationship negotiations?

How will the UK’s TV industry be affected if UK content is not recognised as ‘European works’ in the future?

What arrangements are being sought for the mobility of individuals working in the creative industries?

What consideration is the Government giving to UK participation in EU funding schemes for the creative industries such as Creative Europe?

Will the Government replace EU funding for the creative sectors, including film and broadcasting?

Click here to read the full letter from the Committee’s Chair, Baroness Donaghy, to Rt Hon. Oliver Dowden CBE MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.