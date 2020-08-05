82% of drivers think petrol & diesel sales should end before 2035

A new consumer association, Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) England, is being launched to represent the interests of current and prospective electric vehicle drivers in England.

Inspired by similar associations in Scotland, Norway, the Netherlands, Canada and the USA, EVA England has conducted its own survey in order to understand people’s views about the UK Government’s planned phase out date for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans, with 82% of respondents believing the phase out date should be brought forward from 2035.

EVA England will also represent the views of electric vehicle drivers in areas such as the provision and accessibility of charging infrastructure and payments for charging, and the process of purchasing and owning an electric vehicle.

EVA England’s survey of 1,114 individuals – who were predominately drivers or prospective drivers of EVs, as well as other drivers who have not yet made the change – was designed to inform the organisation’s core views. Responses to the survey were primarily secured in collaboration with the 35-plus regional electric car clubs in England, largely thanks to the EV Groups Nexus.

The survey highlighted that:

82% of respondents in England believe the phase out date for ICE sales should be moved to an earlier date than 2035.

65% of respondents in England support a 2030 phase out date.

96% of all respondents believe an earlier phase out would have a positive impact on public health.

A majority (72.9%) of survey participants believe that an earlier phase out date would positively affect the UK economy.

74% either agree or strongly agree that the motor industry will be able to supply enough electric cars to meet demand.

78.5% of participants do not believe an earlier phase out date would put unfair pressure on the automotive industry and its employees.

Based on the results of the survey, EVA England will be encouraging the Government to bring forward the phase out date for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2030.

Other popular actions highlighted by the survey results that the Government could take would be:

Introduce a scrappage scheme for petrol and diesel internal combustion engine cars.

Continue to offer grants and implement a loan scheme.

Implement a seamless payment scheme for charging.

Implement faster investment by local authorities in public charging infrastructure.

Bridget Phelps, EVA England Chair commented: “We are at a critical juncture in our country’s automotive history. Climate leadership demands that we move more quickly to clean our air. Development of electric cars and vans, their batteries, and renewable energy will create jobs and build a path to a more sustainable economy.”

Ade Adepitan MBE, Paralympic medallist, journalist and TV presenter, and Honorary Member of EVA England said: “I thought I would miss combustion cars but after I went electric about four years ago, I’ve never looked back. I’m delighted to join EVA England as an Honorary Member and to do my bit to help smooth the transition to zero emission transport.”

EVA England will officially launch and welcome members later in 2020.