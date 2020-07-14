V&A, Natural History Museum and Science Museum all announce August re-openings

Following one of the most significant closures in the history of London’s museums, the V&A has announced that it will reopen its doors to visitors on 6 August 2020. The Natural History Museum and the Science Museum have also announced that their doors will reopen on 5 August and 19 August respectively. The three museums are staggering opening dates and times to reduce footfall on Exhibition Road and ease visitor flow at nearby underground stations.

The museums are collaborating with their two local authorities, local businesses and more than a dozen other cultural institutions to improve provision for cyclists and pedestrians and take other steps to ensure South Kensington offers the same vibrant experiences supported by all the reassuring safety measures.