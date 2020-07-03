Time to get those treasures valued!

With the changes to lockdown meaning more and more of us able to leave the house, now is the perfect time for you to find out the value of all the treasure you found while having a clear out during those first few weeks of the pandemic.

Sworders Auctioneers London office has now reopened, so why not take advantage of their free auction valuation service and find out what they think?

You can make an appointment to visit their London Gallery, based in Cecil Court near to Leicester Square tube station, email them images, arrange for a live video valuation or, in some cases, it may be more appropriate for one of their valuers to visit you (appropriate social distancing rules will apply).

Since the lockdown Sworders valuers have identified some fabulous items, including a Dutch oil painting of a merchant and his family, attributed to Herman Mijnets Doncker, estimated £3,000-5,000, a Christmas card from Boris Karloff sent to his wife (most famously known for his roles in horror films including the portrayal of Frankenstein’s monster in Frankenstein) and a collection of paintings and sculpture from artists William and Pamela Chard, both members of the London Group of artists, including more than one hundred paintings found in a tunnel in their attic where they had lain since the 1930s. This studio collection will go to auction in the autumn.

