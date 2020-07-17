The Strings Club offer online educational music holiday camps

With millions of children still unable to return to school until September 2020, economic consultancy Pantheon estimates that school closures will have created a major childcare problem for around 4 million families. 7.5 percent of the UK workforce (around 2.5 million workers) are considering taking leave from their jobs to look after their children.

Thankfully, lots of independent businesses are doing their best to come to the rescue of struggling parents. Multi-award-winning music education company The Strings Club plans to do just that, by launching an affordable online holiday camp.

Parents who are struggling to juggle childcare, home education and jobs during the Coronavirus crisis can sign their children up to a morning of high-quality, fun-filled education and music. Children aged 3-11 can take part and give parents a breather or the chance to get on with work at home.

“Let us take the children off your hands for a few hours,” said founder and mum Amy Cunningham who set up The Strings Club in 2012. Since then, the multi-award-winning music education company has inspired almost half a million children through their range of programmes including their Ofsted-registered Holiday Camps.

“With many children not heading back to school until September, we want to go that extra mile and really support parents. This is something as a busy parent myself I feel very passionate about,” Amy said.

To find out more and book a space, visit www.thestringsclub.org