Young people aged 13 to 25 y.o. from a West London youth theatre charity have created a piece of digital, depicting the lives of residents from Lancaster West Estate and what they are doing during these unprecedented times. As part of the ongoing project Estate Endz: SPID on the Web, they have collectively gathered oral interviews of residents. The Search for freedom in your head depicts these residents adapting to the current reality of social housing, coronavirus and the hardships they face with living in these unprecedented times. During the past eleven weeks, the youth has worked together under the guidance of the SPID theatre company and experts in the areas of Movement, Architecture, Oral History, Scriptwriting, Sound and Set Design, devising a piece inspired by the voices of the community. On July 11th, they will partake in a piece of Verbatim theatre, the show will be performed on Zoom in a SPID theatre digital debut.

The award winning SPID Theatre company has 15 years experience championing quality youth theatre on Social housing estates. They are based in Ladbroke Grove in Kensal House, a Grade II* listed estate. Since 2005, they have created site-specific performances, radio shows, films, oral histories, and exhibitions which are interactive, adventurous and participatory. Their groundbreaking Living Heritage projects dramatise the history of estates throughout London and have been documented by the BBC, ITV, and in National press . Now, in 2020, they will be performing through the application Zoom in their first ever virtual performance for audience members to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.