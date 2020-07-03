The New Normal: what driving lessons in England will look like from Saturday 4th July

The government recently announced that the driving school industry can recommence as of Saturday 4th July within England, but what everyone really wants to know is what that will look like.

The team at Bill Plant Driving School are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that both driving instructors and pupils are safe during their driving lessons and have outlined what some of the key changes will look like…

In-car hygiene

Before and after each lesson, all tuition vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned with antibacterial cleaning products.

Key areas that will be focused on include (but are not limited to):

– The door handles

– Seat belt

– Steering wheel

– Gear stick

– Handbrake switch

The national driving school are also recommending that all driving instructors wear the relevant personal protective masks and gloves throughout each lesson, and pupils are also asked to wear a mask too.



Air conditioning will not be used throughout lessons, but the driving instructor will at all times ensure that the car is well ventilated.

Lesson etiquette

All pupils will be contacted ahead of their driving lesson to ensure that they are feeling well and are symptom free.

No handshake will take place as a form of greeting, and social distancing will be maintained outside of the vehicle.

Within the vehicle, the driving instructor and pupil will converse while facing forwards, avoiding any face-to-face contact, and the pupil is encouraged to use their Pupil Handbook during the lesson but it can no longer be passed between the two, nor will any other materials or pens be shared.

It’s thought that, with the introduction of these safety precautions, that the start and end of a lesson may take a little longer than usual – which both the driving instructor and pupil will have to account for.

In terms of payment, pupils are requested to make electronic payments, where possible. In some instances this isn’t always possible, so everyone is to sanitise their hands after cash is transferred.

More information on lesson safety can be found at: https://www.billplant.co.uk/lessonsafety/

Peter Brabin, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, commented:

“We are confident that all of our driving instructors will be taking all the necessary steps to protect themselves and their pupils within the course of each driving lesson, regardless of duration.



“We will continue to adhere to guidelines outlined by both the Government and the DVSA and look forward to seeing our team return to work; helping Britons learn to drive, pass their tests and safely drive for the rest of their lives.”