Surge in home electric car chargers expected by 2025

Over 350,000 homes will be fitted with electric vehicle chargers by 2025 as plug-in car uptake surges, according to electric vehicle charger manufacturer Andersen.

By 2025, an expected one million electric vehicles will be registered in the UK, bringing with it a spike in the number of home chargers. An analysis of sales trends by Andersen, a British manufacturer and installer of high-end vehicle charge points, has found that 362,270 wall boxes could be installed in UK driveways and garages over the next five years based on current installation rates, adding to the current crop of 120,000.

The company is predicting 2020 to be a tipping point for electric vehicle uptake, following January sales that were four times as high as the same period last year.

The electric vehicle market grew by 132% in the year to May 2020, compared to a 66% drop in petrol vehicles, and a 54% drop in diesel over the same period, triggered by the Government’s announcement in February that all petrol and diesel cars would be banned in the UK by 2035.

The low emissions charge is set to continue as the number of electric models on the market is predicted to rise from 60 to over 176 by the end of 2020. Recent changes to the UK vehicle excise duty system saw electric vehicles become exempt from benefit-in-kind tax, further enhancing their appeal for fleet buyers.

The EV market has demonstrated resilience in the new COVID-19 environment, illustrated by Andersen logging its record trading day in June 2020. Despite this, battery-electric vehicles and PHEVs have both increased year-on-year sales over the first quarter, a story mirrored across the globe, as one in seven new cars in Europe no longer just has a combustion engine.