Ready, get set, go…sports week bounces onto BBC Bitesize

Sports stars from the worlds of football, cycling, cricket and gymnastics to teach PE and wellbeing skills throughout the week

Alex Scott MBE, Sir Chris Hoy, Laura Kenny and Harvey Elliott just some of the names involved

Week to end with a virtual Sports Day for Primary school students

From Monday 6 July, BBC Bitesize Daily is hosting ‘Sports Week’, a jam-packed week dedicated to daily sports activities from sport governing bodies, advice from top sporting heroes and even a virtual Sports Day at the end of the week.

Each day on BBC Bitesize Daily Primary (BBC iPlayer and Red Button), high-profile sports stars will lead a short activity on an essential sporting skill as well as sharing important wellbeing advice that can be applied to all aspects of home life. As well as learning from leading sports personalities, coaches will also be in the studio to talk in detail about the activities and wellbeing – making this a PE lesson with a difference!

Timetable of BBC Bitesize Sports Week

Monday 6th July – Balance and core strength with British Cycling

Sports Week kicks off with Olympic cycling gold medallist Katie Archibald MBE who will be leading a session about balance, using household objects to improve core strength. Paralympian champion Kadeena Cox MBE will also be drawing on her experiences to talk about resilience and how this can be used in sports and also in day-to-day life.

On Bitesize Daily Primary Book Club (7-9 and 9-11 years) Sir Chris Hoy will be reading an exclusive first extract of his book, Be Amazing! An Inspiring Guide to Being your Own Champion, not out until October. Also, fellow cyclist Laura Kenny will be reading Pippi Longstocking by Astrid Lindgren on Bitesize Daily Primary (5-7 years).

Tuesday 7th July – Hand-eye coordination with the England and Wales Cricket Board

Get ready to improve hand-eye coordination as English national women’s cricketer Fran Wilson shares her top tips in throwing and catching a ball. Students will then hear advice from Heather Knight OBE as she talks about dealing with conflict.

Sir Chris Hoy and Laura Kenny will also continue their book readings on Bitesize Daily Primary.

Wednesday 8th July – Flexibility with British Gymnastics

Stretch and bend with Olympic trampoline bronze medal-winning gymnast, Bryony Page as she showcases her collection of fun, simple stretches and exercise to improve flexibility. Bryony will also talk about dealing with nerves.

Over on Book Club, it is the final day of Sir Chris Hoy’s book reading on Bitesize Daily Primary (7-9 and 9-11 years),and Laura Kenny will be continuing Pippi Longstocking over on Bitesize Daily Primary (5-7 years).

Thursday 9th July – Speed and agility with the Premier League and Liverpool FC

Fresh from their Premier League win, Harvey Elliott from Liverpool FC will be on hand to show students how they can improve speed and agility, essential for a game of football. The activity will highlight how to have great teamwork and be a team player.

Also on Thursday, Celebrity Book Club will be dedicated to all things football as English former footballer and BBC Sport pundit Alex Scott MBE and Ben Cajee from CBBC’s Match of The Day Kickabout will be reading Tom Fordyce’s non-fiction book My Greatest Football Team Ever, all about creating and managing a football team. Alex will be appearing on Bitesize Daily Primary (7-9 years) and Ben will be reading for Bitesize Daily Primary (9-11 years),whilst Laura Kenny will read her final extract of Pippi Longstocking on Bitesize Daily Primary (5-7 years).

Friday 10th July – Virtual Sports Day

To round off the week, BBC Bitesize Daily, BBC Bitesize Daily Primary will host its very own virtual Sports Day. Here all activities from the week will be put together to create one big challenge as students are encouraged to get involved and compete in a nationwide virtual Sports Day against sports stars from the week and Bitesize presenters, Karim Zeroual and Radzi Chinyanganya. Also participating in Sports Day are Cricket stars: Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Tammy Beaumont, Keaton Jennings, Matt Parkinson, Danny Hamm and Chris Edwards.