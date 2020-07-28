An alfresco networking picnic in Kensington Gardens.

You will be gathering for a socially distanced picnic south of the Round Pond near the bandstand.

it is suggested that you bringing food, wine and a rug although there will be something to share with you if you wish.

Business Cards can be exchanged via Bluetooth.

Guests do need to register in advance as numbers are restricted to 30.

KCCC is really looking forward to seeing you.

Tuesday 4th August at 5pm

This event is free for KCCC Members and Non Members.

Sign up here https://kccclondon.org/ events-list/