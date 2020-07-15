New homes featuring antibacterial ‘kill zones’ as architects adjust to COVID

The shockwaves of the coronavirus pandemic have been inescapable and have shaken industries across the globe in unpredictable ways. Thermal cameras, at-home medical care, virus-killing surfaces and self-contained neighbourhoods sound more like science fiction than city planning, but in the shadow of the Pandemic the residential sector is increasingly looking outside the box when it comes to new builds and developments in the post-Covid world.

For example Lyons Place, a new high end scheme of flats and townhouses in Maida Vale designed by Sir Terry Farrell, is armoured in antibacterial and antiviral coatings. Everything from lift buttons, door handles, reception desks and toilets are coated in the antimicrobial treatment Zonitise. The treatment creates what is, rather alarmingly, referred to as a “constant kill zone” and is offered as an assurance of total health protection for wealthy prospective buyers; prices start at £850,000 for a one bedroom home and range all the way up to £3.7 million for a full townhouse. Antimicrobial coatings have been used widely in hospitals and airports for 20 years. Now Covid-19 has brought new interest from the residential sector.

Whilst Zonitise is effective against coronavirus (as well as E. coli and influenza), despite the price it is only effective for 12 months and would require yearly reapplication. However, considering the high income customers that Lyons place is hoping to attract, perhaps this is not deemed a serious problem.

It’s not simply antimicrobial coatings that are becoming more widely spread. Many businesses such the workspace provider Uncommon have invested in technologies such as thermal cameras (to monitor body temperature), hospital-grade sanitising, air sterilisers and desk separators to keep their customers safe, whilst the pandemic has unarguably also brought a wider interpretation of wellness at home.