The scale of Mental Health & Addiction problems amplified by Lockdown is only now starting to emerge.

Gladstones Notting Hill Clinic reopened in May due to a rise in demand with their Cotswolds Clinic reopening soon after. Michael Twamley, Clinic Manager explained “Lockdown has been a downward spiral for many with drug supply lines operational, increased alcohol sales and people turning to unhealthy coping behaviours. “

Lockdown easing is a change for people struggling with Mental Health. Gladstones’ guide provides practical advice, podcasts and explains the choices for those looking to take back control of their lives. Written by Psychiatrist Dr Pardeep Grewal BSc.,MBBS,MSc.,FRCPsych with 20,000 social media views and support from local MPs.

Gladstones are hearing from families who have reached a tipping point in being able to cope, are feeling overwhelmed and need guidance on the best way forward.

The misconception that treatment needs to be far away from home is not borne out by Client’s stories. Choosing treatment in London has multiple benefits. Clients describe the value of being in a safe and secure environment in London facilitating a less daunting and risky return to life, necessary for lasting recovery. Having Families nearby helps the healing process with some utilising Family Therapy.

Gladstones approach focuses on the root cause of problems, not just the problems themselves. Gladstones is British, independent, founded by two Notting Hill locals passionate about supporting people to turn their lives around.

“Having tried…rehabs out of London I always relapsed on return. Completing treatment in London allowed me to explore my triggers and relapse patterns while safely staying connected to my home environment. I’m now over three years clean.”

Help Guide www.gladstonesclinic.com

Notting Hill Clinic https://www.gladstonesclinic.com/london-rehab-clinic/

Cotswolds Clinic https://www.gladstonesclinic.com/cotswolds-rehab-clinic/