Meet the next generation of artists and designers

‘This is a show that is unlike any other. It marks the culmination and conclusion of work that was made in extraordinary times. It was work made in flats and apartments and homes around the world. Work made on the dining room table. It somehow marks – I think – a victory for creativity, for ideas. And for excellence, regardless of the circumstance…You will find it hopeful and I think extremely optimistic and I think you will see it as victorious.’ Sir Jony Ive, RCA Chancellor.