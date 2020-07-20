Meet the next generation of artists and designers

The RCA’s renowned graduate show launched online, for the first time in history, as a digital discovery platform – RCA2020.
From 16 – 31 July visitors can discover the work of 850 students from around the world, participate in public events, and explore collections of student work curated by leading lights from the creative industries.
Wherever you are, join us online to navigate, explore and immerse yourself in the work – and thinking – of the world’s most talented emerging artists and designers.
Explore the graduate work by School. Follow these links:
Architecture
Arts and Humanities
Communication
Design
Throughout July regularly visit RCA News and @RCA on Twitter to view our RCA2020 Spotlight, highlighting student work and events of interest.
|
‘This is a show that is unlike any other. It marks the culmination and conclusion of work that was made in extraordinary times. It was work made in flats and apartments and homes around the world. Work made on the dining room table. It somehow marks – I think – a victory for creativity, for ideas. And for excellence, regardless of the circumstance…You will find it hopeful and I think extremely optimistic and I think you will see it as victorious.’ Sir Jony Ive, RCA Chancellor.
|
Collections
|Share on social
Tweet
#RCA2020 is LIVE! Join @RCA online to navigate, explore & immerse yourself in the work & thinking of the world’s most talented emerging artists & designers. www.2020.rca.ac.uk
#RCA2020 is LIVE! @royalcollegeofart
Wherever you are, join the RCA online to navigate, explore and immerse yourself in the work – and thinking – of the world’s most talented emerging artists and designers.
⭐ 850 emerging artists, designers, architects and creatives
⭐ Over 300 global events involving renowned artists
⭐ Special collections of student work chosen by RCA alumni and guests including Es Devlin, Andreas Gursky, Edward Enninful, Magdalene Odundo, Gus Casely-Hayford and many more.
Image: Marcela Baltarete (MA Fashion) – A journey of digital introspection and relief – Part I (Still)
You must be logged in to post a comment.