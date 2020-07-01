MARITIME MEMORABILIA SALE TO TAKE PLACE ONLINE:

TUESDAY 7 JULY

The auction of Maritime and Scientific Models, Instruments & Art on Tuesday 7th July will comprise over 300 lots, including fine examples of rare and previously undiscovered items, with estimates ranging from £80 – 25,000.

Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, the sale will be held live on-line via UK Auctioneers.com, The saleroom.com and Invaluable.com with viewing by appointment only.

One of the highlights is the only known carving to survive from the GREAT EXHIBITION, a figurehead maquette for H.M.S. James Watt by Hellyer & Sons, Portsmouth (c.1847) which depicts the inventor as a Roman in gilt-edged toga which carries an estimate of £12,000-18,000.

The symbolism of the Great Exhibition is also demonstrated with the rare proposal models, which were exhibited in 1851 and 1862, that are being sold by the family of the model maker; the Ramsgate Hovellers Lugger Prince of Wales displayed in 1851 is estimated at £2,000-3,000, while the lugger lifeboat Sunbeam (1862) that formed part of a design competition held by the RNLI, but was not chosen as it was considered to be too complicated, is expected to fetch £1,500-2,500.

The bell from H.M. Royal Yacht Alexandra (1906), believed to be the first bell from a Royal Yacht ever to go under the hammer, is estimated at £6,000-8,000. The yacht was used as a ‘run about’ by the Royal Family for their trips to Europe as it was a lot smaller than existing vessels. The bell was removed at the yacht’s renaming in 1925 and was discovered by a private collector, unidentified, in the cellar of a Belgium antique shop fifty years ago, and nothing is known of its history from 1925. It was only sure to the thorough research by Charles, that its significance and identity were uncovered.

A full-size copy of a bell from H.M.S. Lutine measuring 20 x 18in is expected to fetch £3,000-5,000. Lutine sank during a storm off Vlieland in the West Frisian Islands on 9 October 1799, whilst carrying a large shipment of gold, the majority of which was recovered. However, Lloyd’s of London has preserved her salvaged bell – the famous “Lutine Bell” – which is now used for ceremonial purposes at their headquarters in London.

Other highlights include a rare Titanic “Third Class Accommodation” promotional brochure which is believed to be the only one in existence and is expected to fetch £4,000-6,000. The brochure includes details of the Titanic alongside her sister liner Olympic which were promoted as luxury liners and it is likely that the brochure was produced for ships’ ticket agencies and the few specialist travel agencies that existed at the time.

One of the few surviving examples of the lavishly produced brochure for First and Second Class accommodation on the Titanic will also be offered for sale (estimate £2,500-3,500). It comprises structural dimensions and 15 full colour illustrations including the Reception Room, Reading and Writing Room, Smoke Room, Turkish Bath (Cooling Room), Swimming Bath, Deck State Room, Second Class Library, Second Class State Room and Second Class Promenade Deck, all with explanatory text.

An attic discovery of a stern board commemorating the 1856 Gravesend & Milton Regatta carries an estimate of £800-1,200. Produced to commemorate the Regatta’s 10th anniversary, the board was about to be cut up and made into a table by the vendor until he spotted the coat of arms and realised it could be significant.

The auction will also comprise a fine selection of Bassett Lowke Waterline Models, builder’s models as well as paintings, scientific instruments and ephemera.

The auction will take place at 10am on Tuesday 7th July.

Image: HMS ‘James Watt’ Great Exhibition 1851