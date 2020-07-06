Jewellery from Cartier, Tiffany & Co, and Boucheronon sale at Ewbanks

Ewbank’s, Surrey’s leading international auction house, is accepting entries for its Summer sale of jewellery and watches on July 22, following a successful jewellery auction in March which saw many estimate-busting final prices.

The three-day event kicks off on July 22 when jewellery and watches will go under the hammer; on July 23, silver and fine art are on sale; and on July 24, auctions for antiques, clocks and furniture will take place.

Buyers will be delighted by the range of pieces from world-renowned jewellery houses on sale, including Tiffany & Co., Boodles, Cartier and Boucheron.

One of the standouts in this group is a Tiffany & Co. Victoria diamond line bracelet, which has a pre-sale guide of between £6,000 and £8,000. It is set with round brilliant cut and marquise cut diamonds, and has an estimated total diamond weight of 8.80 carats. The gems are mounted in platinum, and the bracelet is hallmarked London 2011.

An alluring Boucheron Serpent Bohème diamond bracelet is sure to be popular with bidders and has a guide of between £1,500 and £2,500. It has round brilliant cut diamonds in pear shaped panels set in 18ct yellow gold. There are not one, not two but three Patek Philippe watches in the sale! Including an Art Deco-inspired Patek Phillip reference 4268 ladies’ wristwatch which has been valued at between £4,000 and £6,000.

The past few months at Ewbank’s have provided clear evidence that the pandemic is changing bidding behaviour. Instead of seeing a decline in hammer prices, there has been a sales boom.

