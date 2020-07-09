Japan House London reopens for Londoners on 9 July

Japan House London, the contemporary home for Japanese culture in the UK, will reopen its Ground Floor on Thursday, 9 July.

Japan House London is one of the first cultural destinations in the UK to reopen to the public.

Guests will be able to enjoy an in-depth cultural experience, from art installations and displays of quality craftsmanship to travel advice and uniquely Japanese refreshments.

Guests are required to book a ticket in advance at www.japanhouselondon.uk

Inspired by Japanese social etiquette called omotenashi, all staff will be wearing face coverings designed by acclaimed Tokyo textile designer Takahashi Hiroko as part of their uniform

The designer face coverings will also be sold in The Shop exclusive to Japan House London in the UK

LONDON 7 July 2020: Japan House London is pleased to announce that it will reopen its doors from Thursday 9 July. Locals and Londoners will be welcomed back to explore the Ground Floor, the first space of the cultural destination to reopen in accordance with Government guidelines, with a newly introduced booking system and raft of safety measures in place.

Since opening two years ago, the Japanese social etiquette known as omotenashi, which roughly translates as ‘hospitality and care to guests’, has been central to the ethos of Japan House London. As an extension of this, all staff will be wearing face coverings, for the protection of guests as well as each other. Japan House London has collaborated with acclaimed Tokyo textile designer, Takahashi Hiroko, whose kimono designs are on display at the V&A as well as Japan House, to provide all staff with stunning face coverings as part of their uniform.

Exclusive to Japan House London in the UK, the collection of four designs are also available for guests to purchase in The Shop, priced at £20 each.

Michael Houlihan, Director General Japan House London, said:

“During lockdown, we successfully moved our activities online so that everyone could continue to discover Japanese culture in new and creative ways. The public response was overwhelming. Now, we are looking forward to welcoming back our local visitors, and proud to be one of the first cultural destinations in the country to reopen its doors. To mark the event – and the times – we are launching an exclusive range of face coverings in collaboration with acclaimed Japanese textile designer Takahashi Hiroko. Soon, we will also be revealing details of an intriguing and unusual exhibition for autumn; so, stay in touch.”

As well as being able to purchase the face coverings, guests are invited to get creative at home and download a free worksheet and template to make their own face covering at home, and to join an exclusive ‘step-by-step’ face covering workshop with Takahashi Hiroko herself on 27 July.

What to expect from your visit:

A journey through the Ground Floor of Japan House gives guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in Japanese culture, discovering artists, designers, craftspeople and regional materials and skills. The line between a gallery and a retail space is somewhat blurred with most items on display being available to purchase. A new QR code series allows guests to discover even more about the people behind the products and designs.

With wanderlust at an all-time high, guests keen to plan a future holiday to Japan can book a consultation in the Travel Zone with Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) staff who can bring to life the diverse regions of the country for visitors to discover.

The whole experience can be rounded off with a uniquely Japanese drink from The Stand, with iced matcha latte being a particularly popular choice.

During lockdown, Japan House London launched its first virtual exhibition of the work of prolific illustrator and storyteller Anno Mitsumasa, shared unique perspectives and ideas on windows from Japan’s Window Research Institute and hosted exclusive events in partnership with the V&A and National Geographic.

Japan House London will shortly be announcing plans for its next exhibition set to open in Autumn 2020. AKIRA restaurant plans to reopen in July.

Safety measures:

The cultural destination has received Visit Britain’s ‘We’re Good To Go’ Standard, to reassure guests that they can visit Japan House London safely, with clear processes in place that adhere to Government and public health guidance.

In addition to a one-way visitor route, Japan House London has installed a raft of new measures to ensure visitor safety, published at www.japanhouselondon.uk/covid

The measures include:

All staff will be wearing face coverings designed by Takahashi Hiroko

Hand sanitiser will be provided on entry and exit

One-way system in place on the Ground Floor

2 metre social distancing

No public access to toilet facilities

How to plan a visit

Booking in advance is required: www.japanhouselondon.uk/

New opening hours

Monday-Friday: 11:00-16:00

Saturday: 11:00-18:00

Sunday: 12:00-18:00

Last entry: Monday-Friday: 15:15 and Saturday-Sunday: 17:15