Imperial College announce scholarship scheme in memory of professor Jackie de Belleroche

Imperial college unveil new scholarships for neuroscience postgraduate students named after Professor Jackie de Belleroche, who passed away in 2019.

Professor de Belleroche, was an pioneering figure who helped to shape the universities neuroscience department. Alongside her teaching work, she undertook significant work in the fight against Motor Neurones Disease (MND), creating a database of families suffering generationally from MND and identifying some of the root genetic causes of the condition.

Set to begin in the coming academic year, the Jackie de Belleroche Scholarships scheme will be open to all prospective students who earned a first-class degree at undergraduate.

“When I joined the College in 2018, I quickly realised that Professor Jackie was not only a neuroscience pioneer but also a mentor for many students and colleagues alike,” said Dr Stefano Sandrone, Senior Teaching Fellow in the Department of Brain Sciences.

“The quality and the extent of her teaching contributions, on undergraduate and postgraduate courses, were certainly outstanding, and her kind and elegant manners were unmistakable. She has always been genuinely interested in the people around her, promoting a culture of respect and inclusivity. Master’s students need to know who Professor Jackie was, have the chance to walk in her footsteps and to contribute to the creation of tomorrow’s neuroscientific community.”

Further information on the scholarships will be posted in MSc Translational Neuroscience and MRes Experimental Neuroscience.