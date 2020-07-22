Ethical children’s clothing company thrives during lockdown

Here is one company that’s not only surviving in this climate but thriving.

Frugi is a small Cornish-based ethical and organic children’s clothing company that is experiencing an impressive boom in sales since lock down. Their clothes are instantly recognisable by their bright, vibrant colours and playful characters, which is proving very popular with parents. The clothes from 0-10 years are made from GOTS Certified organic cotton and their outerwear and accessories are made from recycled plastic bottles. It takes 36 recycled plastic drinking bottles to make just one Puddle Buster jacket!

With a mission to help raise the next generation of eco-warriors, Frugi donates 1% of annual proceeds to select environmental and children’s charities each year. It has so far donated £720,000 over 16 years and this year it has partnered with the global charity Eco-Schools to help fund 150 UK schools to earn their Green Flag certification. www.welovefrugi.com