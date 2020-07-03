Discover a World of Possibilities at the Language Centre, SOAS University of London

In the global village in which we live, the achievement of basic functional competence in a key world language is recognised as being a great asset. SOAS University of London, a centre of excellence in language study for over a century, offers classes in an unrivalled variety of world languages at all levels.

Some might be hesitant about learning a non-European language, especially if it involves different tones or the writing uses an unfamiliar script. Every language presents unique challenges and dealing with them creates the fun and the satisfaction of mastering a foreign language.

For any language, the ingredients for success are the same: regular systematic study, interesting and interactive learning activities and the support of an enthusiastic and inspiring teacher. You will find these key ingredients at SOAS Language Centre. Our immersive classes, taught by highly qualified and experienced native speaker teachers, on weekday evenings or on Saturday mornings or afternoons, let you take a class that fits in with your lifestyle.

Find out how learning a language online will open new horizons for you. You will find language study, whichever language you choose, a rich and rewarding experience.

We are enrolling now for our online Summer Intensive courses and will be ready to start enrolment for our regular evening classes from August. They will resume online from the 12th of October.