Artsakh: Unveiling hidden routes

The Republic of Artsakh (also known as Nagorno Karabakh) is a fast developing tourist destination that attracts travelers and ensures a fascinating and extraordinary experience. It is situated in the heart of the South Caucasus with a territory of about 11,500 square kilometers. The capital and largest city of Artsakh is Stepanakert.

There are numerous reasons for choosing Artsakh as a travel destination, seven of which are of particular interest.

Wildlife and peace

Discover the unspoiled nature of Artsakh; the pure air, thick forests, high mountains, deep canyons, and turbulent rivers which shape this fascinating landscape. Here natural wonders are everywhere: the ‘Umbrella waterfalls’ in the Hunot Canyon are one of those wonders where you can enjoy true tranquility, peace and harmony.

In touch with antiquity

Artsakh is a land of ancient monuments, which are spread all over the country. The architecture of Artsakh started to develop in pre-Christian times. Stone idols, excavated cities from the Kingdom of Urartu, ruins from the Hellenistic Era, and much more have been preserved here. The medieval monasteries and ancient fortresses of Artsakh are doubtlessly worth seeing. Moreover, large-scale archaeological research continues to discover artifacts dating back thousands of years. In 2005 the ruins of the ancient Armenian city of Tigranakert, founded in the 1st century BC, were found. Other outstanding discoveries include the remains of a 300,000 year-old Neanderthal man, found in the Azokh cave.

Gastronomic pleasure

Traditional Artsakh cuisine consists of various dishes for every taste. Local products are environmentally friendly and incredibly tasty. If you like delicious, and most importantly, healthy food, you should definitely visit Artsakh. The list of must-try dishes includes ‘Zhingyalov hats’ – a traditional flat-bread filled with finely-diced herbs and green vegetables.

Get a blast of positive emotions

Another thing that distinguishes Artsakh from other travel destinations is the incredible hospitality of its residents. Hospitality here means more than merely politeness and willingness to help. In Artsakh, you can be sure that absolute strangers will offer you an overnight stay and food for free, or will make up a friendly company and tell you a lot of exciting stories to simply make you feel welcomed. The hospitality of the locals is firmly rooted in their traditions.

The dose of adrenaline

With the distinctiveness of its natural environment, Artsakh is a real paradise for the fans of outdoor activities, offering climbing, mountaineering, fishing, hiking and horseback riding, flights on airplanes, bike trips and cross-country tours in SUVs.

Dive into rural life

Artsakh is an attractive place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city. One of the best ways to do this is through agro-tourism, which is actively developing in Artsakh. Modern guesthouses in rural villages also organize excursions and trips for guests. These offer a fantastic opportunity to get familiarized with the culture and traditions of the people, the history of the country, to sample the national cuisine and, of course, enjoy nature.

Feel the spirit of the holiday

Exciting festivals and celebrations are held throughout the year, which are an excellent opportunity to get to know the culture and traditions of Artsakh and its people, to rejoice with them and get a lot of positive emotions. In addition to public holidays, annual themed festivals are regularly organized here. Come and take part in the fun!

