1.5 million archaeological objects have been unearthed by the public, British Museum reveals

The British public have discovered many hundreds of thousands of archaeological objects, and new figures released by the British Museum reveal that the number recorded to its Portable Antiquities Scheme has hit a milestone 1.5 million. These finds have radically transformed what we know about life through time on the British Isles.

The British Museum’s Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) was first set up in 1997 so that archaeological objects found by the public could be recorded to help advance our knowledge of the past. The item that helped cross the historic milestone of 1.5 million was a medieval lead papal bulla (a seal for authorising papal documents, such as edicts and indulgences) of Pope Innocent IV (r.1243-54), that was found in Shropshire.

All the discoveries on the PAS database since its inception 23 years ago have been made by members of the public. Most of them are found buried in the ground by metal detectorists. Thanks to the public’s efforts, our understanding of past communities living in Britain over thousands of years has radically improved. Many individual finds have transformed what we know almost overnight and have become some of the most famous historical objects in the UK, such as the gold treasures of the Staffordshire Hoard.

Most objects that are unearthed are kept by the people who find them, but a number of discoveries are so important to the history of life in Britain that they have been acquired or displayed by museums for the public to enjoy. But all the information recorded on the PAS database is freely available to anyone, and is used by students, scholars, researchers and the public alike.

To explore the full 1.5 million objects in the PAS database please go to https://finds.org.uk/