The National Army Museum announces reopening

The National Army Museum will reopen on Tuesday 7 July 2020. The museum encourages those who can walk, cycle and drive to visit with pre-booking in advance via the museum’s website. Digital programming will continue for those who are unable to visit in person.

The museum is Covid-secure and there will be a number of measures in place to ensure visitors and staff remain safe:

reduced opening hours

reduced capacity within the museum available via pre-bookable ticketed entry

one-way system

directional arrows and revised way-finding

some interactives will be disabled

additional cleaning

hand sanitiser units

Opening hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Sunday: 10.30am – 3.30pm (last entry 3pm)

The following facilities continue to be temporarily closed:

Cloakroom

Play Base

The Café

All information will be available on Monday 29 June at www.nam.ac.uk

Justin Maciejewski, Director of the National Army Museum in Chelsea says, “We are looking forward to welcoming our visitors once more and continuing to tell our Army’s story through our world class collection. We are confident that we are Covid-secure and have all measures in place to maintain social distancing for everyone’s safety. We will open gradually, allowing as much access to the collection and museum spaces as the situation permits.”