The first courses in this year’s exciting online Community Leadership Programme begin this week – and there’s still time for you to sign up.

Adult residents in Kensington and Chelsea can access free expert training in launching a business and sports leadership and respect by registering for the courses, which will be delivered via Zoom videoconferencing.

For anyone who has started – or plans to start – a business or community interest company, Portobello Business Centre’s Rocket Launch course starts on Monday 29 June and runs for two-hour sessions, six mornings and afternoons over two weeks.

It will cover everything from building a website and managing social media to branding and pricing. There will even be one-to-one online appointments with a qualified business adviser.

For those interested in developing their sporting knowledge, Minds United FC, which supports adults with mental health issues through the power of football, is running two football-related courses.

The Football Leadership Course, starting Tuesday 30 June, will teach the importance of leadership and learn life skills such as effective communication through six, two-hour Zoom sessions, with all learners receiving a Nike football and certificate.

The Football Respect Course, also starting Tuesday 30 June, will teach learners the impact that respectful behaviour such as fairness, integrity and inclusion can have on players. The course runs for six, two-hour sessions and those completing the course will receive a Minds United FC t-shirt and certificate.

Cllr Anne Cyron, Lead Member for Communities, said:

“The Community Leadership Programme was a big hit in North Kensington and we are excited to now offer classes to residents across the borough. If you’re thinking of cutting your own hair in lockdown, the programme even offers online sessions with a local barber!

“Whether you want to develop existing skills or learn new ones, there really is something for everyone.”

Dr Beverley Duguid took part in last year’s Community Leadership Programme through courses with Portobello Business Centre. She has since launched her own wellbeing organisation and website and has encouraged people from all backgrounds to give the Programme a go:

“The courses I did made me realise what I could do, got me to look at my strengths and what I was lacking and brought out the skills I had that were good for business.

“To anyone thinking of taking part in the Community Leadership Programme, I say take the plunge. There is a whole community out there who could be helped by what you have to offer.”

To view the full list of courses in this year’s Community Leadership Programme and to book, visit https://www.rbkc.gov.uk/grenfell-response-and-recovery/our-progress-grenfell-recovery/community-leadership-programme.

https://www.rbkc.gov.uk/