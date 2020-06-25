New flagship cinema to open in Chelsea

A new flagship cinema is to be opened in Chelsea in July as lockdown eases.

Howard Raymond’s llona House Securities has completed the building of a new Everyman cinema on the King’s Road – and now plans to open on July 24th. The £15 million art house movie theatre was built after the demolition of the four-screen Cineworld.

The 40,000 sq ft development of 279 Kings Road includes 11 flats, ground floor shops and a cinema on the first floor with two screens and a screening room.

Showing independent British and art films, documentaries and “quality” mass market films, it will be the capital’s sixth Everyman and their 33rd nationwide.

The 190-seat auditoriums will have sofas seating from two to four people, a café and wine bar.

The Nick-Shipp designed plans were initially rejected by a planning inspector, citing concerns over affordable housing. But the scheme was approved on appeal.

Raymond, who has owned the circa 35,000 sq ft llona House for more than 20 years, said the intention was always to provide a distinct offering to the multiplex at the nearby Westfield London.

Cinemas have been closed since March when Britain entered a strict lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. But they will be able to reopen in England from July 4th after a further easing of coronavirus restriction and venues will be able to welcome visitors as long as safety measures are in place.

Howard, the son of ‘King of Soho’ property tycoon Paul Raymond, added: “I am delighted the redevelopment is now complete and will provide a wonderful flagship Everyman cinema for Chelsea fit for the Kings Road.

“It’s nice to announce some good news for London after this terrible pandemic and help the revival of the UK’s cinema industry.”