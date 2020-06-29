Morley College invites communities to help keep the UK learning under lockdown

Local communities around London are being invited to contribute their skills to an all new free to access digital platform aimed at knowledge sharing and learning under lockdown.

Earlier this year, leading adult education provider Morley College London launched At Home With Morley to bring the community together and ensure its lifelong learning resources remain accessible to all – regardless of age or background.

The college is now inviting members of the public to collaborate with Morley and contribute to the platform, whether it be sharing their talents or highlighting initiatives taking place in the community under lockdown.

With virtual learning sure to play a major role in the ‘new normal’, At Home with Morley curates new and existing content to keep brains and bodies moving. The virtual learning platform, available for free, showcases the work and talents of Morley staff and students, with additional exciting classes from different creative disciplines such as food styling, filmmaking, lighting design and upcycled fashion.

Morley College London has campuses across London, including learning centres in North Kensington and Chelsea following its merger with Kensington & Chelsea College earlier in the year, and is looking to tap into the skills of all of these communities. The college will launch its full curriculum for the upcoming academic year next month.

Morley College London is committed to outstanding learning opportunities in Arts, Culture and Applied Sciences. This will be reflected on At Home with Morley and through its upcoming Summer Shorts series, starting July 13th and offering short courses in everything from music to jewellery making and languages.

Andrew Gower, Principal of Morley College London commented: “Given present challenges it is increasingly important for us to find new ways to reach out with different and exciting ways to promote learning. At Home with Morley is a great way to start a learning journey and I encourage everyone to join us At Home. We welcome entries of all kinds – whether you’re an adept home baker or a talented musician, we want to hear from you!”

Please contact morleycollege@communitycomms.co.uk to get in touch about contributing to the platform. All entries are welcome.