Lots Road Auctions – 5th of July

It’s Fine Interiors week here at Lots Road Auctions!

We have a beautiful array/selection of fine and decorative lots going into our next auction this Sunday the 5th of July:

Lot 445 (5/7/20)

Open Bookcase. Italian neoclassical painted having four shelves above carved foliate bracket feet, 222cm H x 185cm x 48cm. (with faults)

Estimate £800 – £1200

Lot 440

Maison Jansen Attributed Savonarola Emperor Chairs. A pair, French 1970’s stitched brown leather and chrome, 55cm x 89cm H x 46cm. (2)

Estimate £300 – £500

Lot 443 (5/7/20)

Oriental Bird Cage. Late 19th/early 20th century, 51cm H approx.

Estimate £200 – £300

Lot 444⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Oriental Bird Cage. Late 19th/early 20th century, 47cm H approx.

Estimate £200 – £300

Lot 442⠀

Oriental Bird Cage. Late 19th/early 20th century, 51cm H approx.

Estimate £200 – £300

