London Motor Show confirms its return in July 2021

After four years of sell out events followed by a ‘rest in 2020’ The London Motor Show is set to return to the Evolution London venue in Battersea Park from 16th to 18th July 2021.

Alec Mumford, Chairman of The London Motor Show, said: “The last four years of shows exceeded all our expectations. The event has been a continuing success for both us as organisers and our exhibitors. We are very much looking forward to welcoming new and returning visitors and exhibitors alike to Battersea Park in 2021 where we already have some very special exhibits lined up”.

Alec continues “The current global situation has shown us what we need to do to prepare for any eventuality and we have factored scalable measures into our plans that enable us to incorporate any necessary guidelines into the show. We have the benefit of a big space in a greenfield site with plenty of room and designed the show so that everyone can get the best experience out of their visit”.

Next year’s event will see the show concentrate on technology, electric and hybrid vehicles and luxury brands alongside classics and city cars. There will also be new additions to the show including the much-anticipated motorsport and motorcycle areas.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with the exhibits and vehicles as well as to explore the latest technology from companies showcasing developments related to safety, electric vehicles, fuel alternatives and even driverless cars. Manufacturers will showcase their latest models and innovations.

The London Motor Show has a range of exciting features and activities suitable for attendees of all ages. From virtual reality racing and the chance to meet motoring legends and influencers, to immersive simulator driving experiences, there is something for everyone.

And it doesn’t end when the daytime show closes. The evenings will see private previews, unique Access All Area experiences and music events taking place with special guest performers.

Early bird adult day time tickets will be on sale from September 2020 with children aged 11 or under going free (two children per paying adult), and can be purchased at www.thelondonmotorshow.co.uk