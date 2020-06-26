London Career Festival goes virtual for 2020

London Careers Festival 2020 will be the second of its kind, building on the success of last year’s event which connected 5000 pupils with 120 organisations. The event will now be delivered virtually between the 29 June – 3 July 2020 and will offer webinars, talks and tours from employers, careers resources, online skills building experiences and more. All physical London Careers Festival events which were going to take place at the Guildhall will be back in 2021, 5-7 July.

The events have been carefully curated for pupils right through from primary to post 16 (year 11, 12 & 13) and offer networking opportunities for students, employers and teachers. In 2019:

94% of pupils agreed that London Careers Festival inspired them

92% of pupils agreed that London Careers Festival helped them to think of new jobs

100% of teachers agreed that London Careers Festival was informative

A key theme for this year’s festival is ‘Fusion Skills’. These are a set of 12 skills which employers have told the London Careers Festival are fundamental to the world of work: both now and in the future.

It was observed at the 2019 festival that pupils found it easier to talk about the skills they want to use when they leave schools (e.g. being creative, working in teams) rather than specific jobs. It was also found that many employers were more interested in showcasing the skills needed to work in their jobs, rather than the industry or sector they were in.

So, this year, schools can filter the events by the Fusion Skills which employers will be promoting and showcasing. This should support pupils to think about what the skills they have and will need to develop as they think about their futures – and bust some myths about what employers are looking for. The fusion skills include oral communication, initiative, problem solving, creativity, written communication, organisational skills, collaboration and team work, autonomy, critical thinking, adaptability, critical thinking, resilience and analysis and evaluation skills.

To find out more, book a place or register for more updates, visit https://www.londoncareersfestival.org.uk/