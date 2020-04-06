Turning Clapping Into Coffee

Hospitals throughout the country are in urgent need of espresso machines, for all their critical care wards, dealing with the COVID crisis.

All the coffee shops in and around hospitals are now closed.

It is estimated that well over 700 machines and a large supply of capsules are required!

As many Londoners and companies as possible are needed to go online and buy an espresso machine, from any online retailer, together with a supply of capsules and send them to a hospital in London.

Individuals can purchase a single machine and some capsules and companies should make bulk orders.

The site lists 22 NHS trusts who have urgently asked us to donate machines, in order to give a much needed boost to all their nurses and doctors fighting to save our friends and families.

https://www.nhscoffeeappeal.com