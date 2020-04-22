Stuck at home? Explore the Universe

By Dalia Kirshenblat

I’ll let you in on a well kept secret, dear reader: You don’t need to be in school to explore the universe.

The world may seem like an incredibly dark and scary place right now, but even from your living room, you are still a part of the most fascinating environment: the world! And there is so much to learn about everything on, around, deep within, and far beyond this fascinating planet. You can explore the universe from your own home, spending time with the solar system, moons, stars and galaxies. Devour pictures of light bending around black holes, and galaxies fluidly pouring into each other like streams meeting a lake. You can travel the world with your face lit up by the cold white glow of your computer or phone.

There is so much to learn about, and so many free resources to use! No matter what age, an excellent resource is the Youtube channel Crash Course. This channel has a myriad of videos on topics ranging from Astronomy and Biology to US History and Anatomy & Physiology. These engaging videos are taught by enthusiastic experts, peppered with colorful animations and stories centering around scientific discovery and the actual processes of natural science, while maintaining a beginner-friendly atmosphere! Started by well known educators and vloggers John and Hank Green, these videos are a great way to educate yourself and your family.

Another excellent science Youtube channel is It’s Ok To Be Smart, which follows less of an educational structure and explores highly unique topics such as “what color is a banana?” and “why is blue so rare in nature?” These videos will keep you questioning everything, just like a true scientist!

If you’re looking for more in-depth scientific exploration, check out NASA’s astrobiology online content. Maybe you already know about the life cycles of stars, but did you know that there are moons in our solar system that have global oceans? How about a moon that rains orange plastics? Astrobiology is about the search for life in the universe, essentially combining our understanding of life and our understanding of space and examining the overlap. It’s all about looking at extreme environments and life on Earth, and comparing them to environments on exoplanets (planets orbiting a star that isn’t our sun) and planetary bodies within our solar system, like the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. Astrobiology is the hottest subject in astronomy right now, and you can be a part of this exploration too by looking up Saturn’s moons Enceladus and Titan and Jupiter’s moon Europa. NASA has incredible interactive websites dedicated to these moons (and are planning missions to visit some of them!). You can read up on potential missions like the Europa Clipper and NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Titan.

If you really want to let your imagination run wild whilst still maintaining scientific accuracy, explore Trappist-1. This planetary system is located 39 light years from the Solar System within the constellation of Aquarius. Here, seven planets orbit around a star 12 times less massive than our Sun and only slightly larger than Jupiter. Visit the website trappist.one to explore artists’ imaginations of the planets, information about their composition, explanations of how we discover planetary systems so far away from us, and more!

Some links to keep you exploring:

