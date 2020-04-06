Special Auction Services – virtual valuations held by TV’s Thomas Forrester

Special Auction Services – virtual valuations held by TV’s Thomas Forrester

6th April 2020 0
Dislike
0

From Special Auction Services:

Our face-to-face Valuation Days at J McCarthy & Sons have been postponed and we are holding Virtual Valuations instead.

If you are using this time to have a sort out and would like to chat, I am offering free auction valuations by Skype, FaceTime, and Email.

You can arrange one by calling 01635 580 595 or emailing admin@specialauctionsservices.com.

I hope you and your families stay safe and healthy during this difficult time and I look forward to seeing you in person again soon.

READ  Eaton Square School starts 'Hardship Fund' during the Coronavirus outbreak
About author

KCW Today Editors