In it’s nearly 150 year existence, the Royal Albert Hall has only officially closed it’s doors once (due to a minor fracas called the Second World War) so it’s safe to say that no shows aren’t quite their style. As a result the Hall has met the challenge of quarantine with a free programme of events, screened from artist’s homes straight to your screens. Browse the upcoming events (and archives of past ones) by clicking this link

Happy Streaming!