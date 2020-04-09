RHS Announces Postponing RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and cancelling RHS Flower Show Tatton Park due to Covid-19

2020 RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival postponed until 10 – 15 September (Preview Evening 9 September*)

2020 RHS Flower Show Tatton Park cancelled

2020 RHS Wisley Flower Show cancelled

Due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19, and current uncertainty about events, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has made changes to the schedule of some of its summer Flower Shows.

To continue trying to support British nurseries and bring some of the charity’s much loved gardening shows to its members and wider public this year, the RHS has decided that:

2020 RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival will be postponed to 10–15 September

(it was scheduled 7 – 12 July)

2020 RHS Tatton Park Flower Show will be cancelled this year

(it was scheduled 22 – 26 July)

2020 RHS Wisley Flower Show will be cancelled this year

(it was scheduled 8-13 September)

2020 RHS Hyde Hall Flower Show has been postponed to 2-6 September

(it was scheduled 5 – 9 August)

2020 RHS Rosemoor Flower Show has been postponed to 18-20 September

(it was scheduled 14 – 16 August)

Dates are limited in September to put on Flower Shows. Postponing Hampton Court to September enables the RHS to support nurseries in the South of England who regularly attend both Hampton Court and the Wisley Show. There are already other Flower Shows taking place in the North of England in September, including the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, and the RHS has made the decision to not hold Tatton, so it doesn’t clash with them and impact on nurseries and trade exhibiting there.

Sue Biggs, RHS Director General, says; “The RHS is extremely sad to miss this important event and seeing so many friends at Tatton and we are currently considering a virtual show as a way to stay in touch with exhibitors and the community that love Tatton as much as we do.

“We are also sorry to cancel our very special Wisley Flower Show, but with moving Hampton dates it does not make sense to hold two Flower Shows, in such close in proximity, so close in time. We hope that the joy of returning to Wisley in summer will be reason enough for our much valued members and visitors to come and see us again.”

We will contact everyone who has purchased a ticket to the affected shows to offer later show dates, refunds and other options should they wish to show their support of the RHS.

Sue finishes; “We continue to carefully follow Government advice and make responsible decisions with the health and safety of people always at the front of our minds.

“As well as being much loved by visitors, RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival is a really important platform for the horticultural industry. We are sorry to not be able to hold our wonderful Tatton Show, however, we look forward to returning to the North West in a big way in 2021 with the return of Tatton Park and the opening of RHS Garden Bridgewater.”

All future planned RHS shows are of course subject to Government advice allowing them to take place.

Image: RHS/Georgi Mabee