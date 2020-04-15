Proposals for a ‘virtual Parliament’: how should parliamentary procedure and practices adapt during the Coronavirus pandemic?

There have been many calls for Parliament to become ‘virtual’ during the Coronavirus pandemic, using remote working to ensure proper scrutiny of government during the crisis. But how should a virtual Parliament operate?

In a new joint blogpost published today by the Hansard Society and the Constitution Unit at UCL, Dr Ruth Fox and Prof Meg Russell set out ideas for how Parliament – and particularly the House of Commons – might move to ‘virtual’ working for a limited time. The post identifies the broad issues that must be addressed, and explores what Parliament might do differently during the crisis and what principles should shape its decisions.

The authors recommend that:

Parliament should operate virtually as far as possible, rather than seeking to accommodate any continued physical presence by MPs and Peers at Westminster.

Parliament should not pursue ‘business as usual’ but should identify and prioritise essential business, while allowing other proceedings to lapse temporarily.

In the House of Commons, the crisis arrangements should be based on as wide and transparent a consultation and decision-making process as possible. (By necessity, this already happens in the House of Lords, where, partly due to its ‘hung’ nature, consultation and more consensual cross-party decision-making is routine.) Proposals should be subject to ‘sunset’ clauses and ongoing review to show that new arrangements are temporary and create no automatic precedent for the post-crisis era.

The post sets out that the transition to a ‘virtual’ Parliament will not be easy, will require improvisation and compromise, and will involve difficult trade-offs in terms of essential and non-essential parliamentary business.

The authors propose short-term procedural changes to facilitate a ‘virtual’ Parliament including:

The introduction of electronic voting in divisions, partnered with the adoption of a ‘deferred division’ model whereby several votes are taken together at the end of the day. There is no need for a move to block voting by party whips.

Modifications to ‘urgent questions’ (UQs) in the House of Commons to guarantee time for up to 3-4 UQs each sitting day for up to 15 minutes each, rather than each UQ lasting for up to 45 minutes.

The introduction of follow-up questions at Prime Minister’s Questions, and an increase in the number of appearances by the Prime Minister before the Liaison Committee (made up of select committee chairs).

The possible introduction of a Coronavirus Select Committee in the Commons and / or the Lords.

Changes to the committee stage for scrutiny of public bills and the process for approving Statutory Instruments.

Temporary deferral of some other forms of Commons business (beyond the suspension of Westminster Hall sittings already agreed) including: Private Members’ Bills (on allotted Fridays), Ten Minute Rule Bills, Chamber debates nominated by the Backbench Business Committee, and end-of-day adjournment debates. In the House of Lords a decision has already been taken to suspend Private Members’ Bills and certain non-legislative debates.

Meg Russell, Director of the Constitution Unit at UCL said: “There is clearly a widespread desire to get Parliament up and running again, and members will be keen to cooperate and will hopefully be flexible, accepting that virtual working will require some compromises. But it’s really, really important that the government does not just present members with a ‘fait accompli’: there needs to be proper consultation; and any changes should be strictly time-limited, with opportunities for feedback and regular review.”

Ruth Fox, Director of the Hansard Society said: “Adversarial party politics rightly takes a back seat in a time of national crisis, but Parliament’s collective responsibility to hold the executive to account is enduring. Extraordinary arrangements are needed if Parliament is to go fully ‘virtual’. But any new arrangements must ensure fair representation for all Members and parties; and the crisis and Parliament’s response to it should not become a pretext to shift power even further towards the executive.”

Photo: The British Parliament and Big Ben