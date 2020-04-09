NYO in Lockdown, our musicians play on!

Statement from the National Youth Orchestra:

At the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain we wish to continue to share our love of orchestral music with you. During lockdown, NYO’s musicians are harnessing that same energy and enthusiasm, and using it to share positivity and joy with the world, through music, at a time when people need it the most. From today, every musician in NYO will be taking part in a ‘digital residency’ where they will be meeting together, in whole orchestral webinars and in smaller creative groups, to work towards a joyful musical festival starting on 16th April, inspired by the themes of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

On Thursday 16th April at 7.30pm, tune in to BBC Radio 3 to hear an archive recording of NYO performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 at the BBC Proms, as a musical statement of togetherness, friendship and community.

Would you like to raise a glass with us? At 7.00pm please click on this link which will bring you into our virtual drinks reception. You will find us there along with two of our musicians. You bring the wine! We will say goodbye at 7.30pm so you can tune in to BBC Radio 3 for NYO’s performance.

On Friday 17th April at 5.00pm, every musician in the UK is invited to join in a truly national live performance from their doorsteps, on their balconies, or out their windows, playing as a socially distanced orchestra. Led by the 164 NYO musicians, we invite everyone to share a heartfelt performance of the ‘Ode to Joy’, dedicated to people who need it the most: our frontline NHS staff, key workers, isolated family members, or friends struggling with loneliness.

The survival of this musical community is particularly important at this time. NYO is a charity that means a lot to thousands of people across the UK, united by a love of music. We know music is more vital than ever before as we navigate this lockdown period and our teenage musicians are so excited to rise to the challenge of sharing more music with you than ever before. As a supporter, we would like to thank you for sticking with us at this time.

If you or someone you know would like to made a contribution to NYO to ensure we are able to continue sharing music more widely, and prepare for a joyful return to schools and concert halls around the country, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you.

