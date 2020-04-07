‘Pay it forward’ – free concert tickets at St John’s Smith Square for NHS staff

Like many other cultural venues across the UK, the London concert hall St John’s Smith Square is currently closed to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Closed doors means a drastic reduction in income. One way of helping to ease the immediate financial pressures of lockdown is the ‘pay it forward’ model, where customers are invited to purchase goods or services in advance, to be redeemed when lockdown has ended.

Inspired by the ‘clap for our carers’ initiative and with a desire to look ahead to life after lockdown, St John’s has launched a ‘pay it forward’ campaign with a difference. Supporters are invited to give to the campaign to fund free concert tickets for NHS staff.

With an initial target of 500 tickets, gifts received during the 4-week campaign will be used to create an NHS free tickets fund. When St John’s is able to reopen to the public, NHS workers will be invited to register for the free tickets scheme and redeem their tickets for a concert of their choice at St John’s.

St John’s Smith Square Director Richard Heason comments:

“The current situation has left many of us feeling quite helpless yet wanting to do something positive to let NHS staff know how much we appreciate all that they are doing for us. As an organisation that lives and breathes music, we wanted to give people a way of saying thank you through music”.

For further information and to give to the campaign, please visit the Crowdfunder page here:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/free-concert-tickets-for-nhs-staff

www.sjss.org.uk

#NHSThankyou

Image: Amy Ryan Media