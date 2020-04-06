Their office may be closed but they are still open!

These last few weeks have been a challenge for everyone, the need to stay at home and remain fit and healthy is at the top of everyone’s agenda.

This time has, however, given many people the opportunity to sort through their belongings, have a good clear out and decide whether they really do want everything stored in their house, garage, loft or shed.

It has been a time for everyone to reflect and reassess their priorities. Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers London Gallery, based in Cecil Court, temporarily closed its doors but has continued to receive many requests for valuation and auction advice, via their online valuation service, or directly via email.

Gallery Manager Leah Coley-Fisher said she was ‘surprised by the number of requests for valuations that she had received, and the diversity of items, from Chinese works of art, pictures and even designer handbags!’

If you would like advice from the Sworders team you can access their online form via their website www.sworder.co.uk/request-a-valuation or by emailing london@sworder.co.uk.

Their team of specialists will be happy to hear from you.