North Kensington community unites to secure £10,500 of essential supplies

Kensington and Chelsea Councillors team up with the Westway Trust after the community organisation purchased £10.5k of food for North Kensington residents. Supplies to be distributed across the north of the borough via existing food bank network

£10,500 worth of essential food is being delivered to households across North Kensington thanks to the combined efforts of voluntary sector organisations and Kensington and Chelsea Council.

Colville Ward councillors Ian Henderson and Monica Press teamed up with The Westway Trust and Kensington and Chelsea Social Council to secure 20 cages of supplies from Tesco, enough to assist more than 500 households.

The Westway Trust paid for the goods, with Cllr Henderson sourcing them from Tesco and arranging logistics and Cllr Press liaising with the voluntary sector organisations.

Further community spirit was on show when the goods arrived in North Kensington as volunteers from the Venture Centre unloaded the food while maintaining social distancing rules.

The goods are now being distributed to local foodbanks for delivery to those most in need in the north of the borough.

For more information, contact Cllr Ian Henderson on 07588 091173