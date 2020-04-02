Muslim prayers to be broadcast on BBC Local Radio from tomorrow

Muslims unable to visit their mosques during the coronavirus crisis can tune into their local BBC station from tomorrow.
Qari Asim MBE, a senior imam in Leeds, will lead reflections on 14 stations at 5.50am. This will become a weekly spot, led by a different Muslim imam each week.
Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: “Many Muslims will feel a void in their lives where prayers used to be – a feeling the will be magnified as we approach Ramadan.
“Local radio is all about connecting communities and we hope these weekly reflections will go some way to helping Muslims feel a sense of community while they are isolating.”
The stations broadcasting the reflections are:
Leeds
Sheffield
Lancashire
Manchester
WM
Leicester
Stoke
Derby
Nottingham
Coventry and Warwickshire
Three Counties
London
Merseyside
Berkshire
The reflections will be available afterwards on BBC Sounds.
A Christian service is being broadcast each Sunday at 8am on all 39 BBC local radio stations.
