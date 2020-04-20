Letters to the Earth invites the world to share their ‘Letters of Love in a Time of Crisis’ this Earth Day

On Earth Day, Wednesday April 22nd, Letters to the Earth will stream a series of short videos for the global community to unite in watching and listening to responses to the global pandemic and a planet in crisis

Notable letters come from Nigerian novelist and poet Ben Okri, Indian poet Amlanjyoti Goswamiwriter, journalist and playwright Juliet Gilkes Romero, philosopher Rupert Read, Palestinian poet Ashraf Fayadh and Christopher Bailey, Arts & Health Lead World Health Organization

Members of the public – young and old – from across Europe, America, Chile, Brazil, Australasia, Russia, Palestine, India and Hong Kong share their ‘Letters of Love in a Time of Crisis’ and will be joined by actors including Alison Steadman and Adam Barki, with a special reading by Christopher Bailey, Arts and Culture Lead at the World Health Organisation

Global partners have joined the call to write and share letters, with Letters to the Earth being supported by the UN75, Donmar Warehouse and Extinction Rebellion’s Alone Together programme, as part of Letters to the Earth’s 1 year anniversary

Since its launch in April 2019, the Letters to the Earth campaign and book has had the contribution of Yoko Ono, Emma Thompson, Caroline Lucas, Jackie Morris, Kate Tempest and hundreds of young people and activists worldwide in its campaign to encourage action in response to a planet in crisis.

In February 2019 the British public were invited to put pen to paper and write a Letter to the Earth in response to the climate and ecological emergency. This could be a letter to or from the Earth, future or past generations, those who hold positions of power and influence, or other species. The invitation was open to all and open to interpretation – it could come from a personal place, be dramatic in form, or be a call to action. Letters were written by over 1000 people worldwide – from 4 year olds to great grandparents, artists, scientists, nurses – putting the planetary crisis front and centre. They were performed in arts venues, community spaces and in protest all over the world, driving discourse and change.

A year later, in response to the global crisis that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought, Letters to the Earth invites people from across the world to again give voice to their fears, hopes and visions for the future and to write to each other in this time of separation and unknown.

Throughout the day on ‘Earth Day’, Wednesday 22nd April, and to mark 1 year since their launch, Letters to the Earth will premiere a series of short videos of a curated selection of over 50 letters received from their latest callout. Featuring a global community of readers from across Europe, the USA, South America, Australasia, Russia, Palestine, India and Hong Kong, some letters will be read in their mother tongue with others read by a community of actors including Alison Steadman, Noma Dumezweni, Patrick Barlow, Adam Barki, Danny Sapani, Sudha Buchar, Sarah Hadland, Hardeep Koli, Siobhan McSweeney, Jessica Hynes, Freya Mavor and Ken Nwosu. Giving voice to people’s relationship to the natural world, the videos will also include letters from the published book Letters to the Earth: Writing to a Planet in Crisis.

The videos will be published at intervals throughout Wednesday 22nd April, available to watch from www.letterstotheearth.com and via Culture Declares’ Facebook and Youtube.

Video Premiering Times:

09:00

12:00

15:00

18:00

21:00

The public are invited to continue writing and sharing their Letters to the Earth on Earth Day as part of the ongoing campaign. Joining the callout with a special reading is Christopher Bailey, Arts & Health Lead World Health Organization, who will be delivering his letter at the UN75 Moderated Dialogue – Art in the Time of Coronavirus: The Future Is Unwritten, an official UN75 Moderated Dialogue to engage the arts and culture sector in United Nations global policy discussions and implementation efforts.

Letters to the Earth Co-Directors Kay Michael and Jo McInnes say: “We’ve received letters of love, grief and hope; letters that give an insight into the multitude of experiences during this universal moment of lockdown, that articulate a heightened sense of interconnectivity with each other and our planet, and that dream of a better future. This Earth Day may be going digital, but our love for the Earth and the need to protect it lives in us every day, no matter where we may find ourselves.”

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst: “I’m proud that the Donmar Warehouse is supporting Letters to the Earth at this moment. I found their first call out for letters to a planet in climate-crisis, last year, deeply moving. That they’re reigniting their artistic campaign right now feels essential – using writing and performance to help us collectively reflect, share and perhaps even heal at this new time of global uncertainty. The urgent need for both social justice and climate justice has never felt more acute and these beautiful Letters to the Earth give that urgency voice. My thanks to some of our artists and local company, who would otherwise be on our stages in the coming weeks, who have been able to contribute to this project.”