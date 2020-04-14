Letter to the Editor: Nursing Now

Dear Editor,

The Prime Minister’s tribute on Easter Sunday was moving and reflected the contributions made by everyone in the NHS.

He described how nurses combine continuous personal care with deep professional knowledge and skills.

It was a wonderful demonstration of the importance of nurses during this Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Yet there is a worldwide shortage of at least 5.8 million nurses and too many feel undervalued and unsupported. Governments worldwide must now invest in nursing and change this for the future.

Lord (Nigel) Crisp

Baroness (Mary) Watkins

Chairs of Nursing Now

