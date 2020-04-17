KT Tunstall, This Is the Kit and Sophie Hunger to play Royal Albert Home

KT Tunstall, This Is the Kit and Sophie Hunger are the latest acts confirmed for Royal Albert Home – the Royal Albert Hall’s season of free, live-streamed gigs coming direct from performers’ living rooms.

Last Thursday, the iconic London venue became the first anywhere in the world to launch a programme of online concerts during the current lockdown, as Rufus Wainwright performed from his home in Los Angeles. In the first four days, the shows were streamed more than 350,000 times.

Now the venue is announcing more streamed performances, with exclusive, intimate one-off concerts featuring Ivor Novello Award-winner KT Tunstall, cult alt-rock act This Is the Kit, Swiss electronic artist Sophie Hunger, and jazz pianist Ashley Henry.

Other shows over the coming month will include indie hero Baxter Dury, spoken word performer Toby Thompson, Beethoven 250 – featuring acclaimed classical musicians Isata Kanneh-Mason and Eldbjørg Hemsing – and comedy-science show Sea Shambles, where hosts Robin Ince, Dr Helen Czerski and Steve Backshall will be joined by a host of special guests.

The first of the Royal Albert Home family concerts will be Opera for Kids, with soprano Susan Parkes and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith performing arias from Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Puccini’s Madam Butterfly, as well as blowing bubbles, pretending to be cats and searching for teddy bears. In Jazz for Kids, Arthur Lea will take children on a journey around the world, taking in everything from blues to mambo, New Orleans standards to Gershwin classics.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We’ve been blown away by the response to the first Royal Albert Home shows. We wanted to do something to keep the venue’s spirit alive, and to cheer, inspire or just distract audiences during this difficult time – and from the messages we’ve received, it seems that we’ve done that.

“These events celebrate the unique diversity of our programme, allowing audiences not just to spend an evening with a favourite artist, but also to discover new favourites and try something different, whether that’s groundbreaking electronica, award-winning spoken word, or world-class classical music.”

The events are also designed to raise money for the venue, which is currently closed for the first time since World War Two, meaning that it has no regular income to support staff or its Grade I-listed building. Though the shows are streamable free of charge, the venue is asking viewers to consider donating £5.

Lucy Noble continued: “We’d like to thank the hundreds of people who’ve made donations to the Hall as a result of the past week’s performances. When times are tough, people’s priorities understandably change, but we know that the Hall holds a unique place in the memories and hearts of millions. We are doing our best to keep entertaining the world during our closure but the building is at risk and the show cannot go on without support and donations. Now is the chance for anyone who loves this place to show their appreciation and protect the future of the Royal Albert Hall.”