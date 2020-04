Join KCCC for its First Tuesday Question & Answer Event with Graham Hart, Head of Economic Development at RBK&C Council; Robert Moore, Managing Partner at BGM Accountants and Anthony Wilcox, Partner – Employment Law at TWM Solicitors.

This event gives members and guests the opportunity to put questions to our expert panel about business support during the COVID-19 crisis

Tuesday 7th April 3pm until 4pm

This event is free for KCCC Members and Non Members.

There is limited meeting capacity for the event and you need to register online to be sure that you can log in

https://kccclondon.org/ events-list/