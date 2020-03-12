Winners announced for underwater photography competition

An image of seals swimming under an Antarctic iceberg won top international honors at the 2020 Underwater Photographer of the Year awards in Coventry on 22 February. The competition had a record 5,500 submissions from 70 different countries.

The winning image in the Underwater Photographer of the Year competition was titled Frozen Mobile Home and taken by Greg Lecoeur of France.

Lecoeur said he took the image during an expedition to the Antarctic Peninsula, which is close to the southernmost points of Chile and Argentina. He was exploring and documenting the underside of an iceberg that the seals were using as shelter.

Underwater photography winners were also selected in a dozen other categories including wrecks, behaviour, portrait, and British waters.

The top domestic prize, British Underwater Photographer of the Year, was awarded to Nicholas More for a colourful shot of fish under a jetty titled Rabbit Fish Zoom Blur. More said to create the desired effect, he “hit the shutter and zoomed in at the same time, the flash freezing the central fish with the ambient light creating a Pop-Art like effect.”

Another category, Portrait, called for close-up images of underwater life. One striking portraits is Angry Seahorse, shot by Belgian Rooman Luc.

For images visit: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com.