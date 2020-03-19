Whole Foods Market Adjusts Store Hours to Assist Elderly and Staff

Customers who are 70+, are invited to shop one hour before the store opens to the general public under the store’s new adjusted hours. (For example: if a store’s new hours are 9am-8pm, customers who are 70+ can shop starting at 8am.)

Whole Foods Market is setting aside this time to help these customers, who national health authorities have identified as among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, feel more comfortable shopping in their stores and helping to ensure they are able to get the items they need in a less crowded environment. The seven London stores are located in Clapham Junction, Camden, Fulham, Kensington, Piccadilly Circus, Richmond and Stoke Newington.

In addition, Whole Foods Market stores will close up to two hours early to give Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitise the stores and rest in preparation for the next day.

Whole Foods Market recognises the important role they play in communities, especially during this challenging time. As they prioritise the health and safety of their customers, staff and partners, they remain committed to ensuring that all customers have access to the items they need, taking action to support all staff and doing their part to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Whole Foods Market strives to support the community however possible. The health and safety of customers, staff and communities remains the top priority.

For more information on the individual store’s opening times, check the website.

Image: Happycow.net