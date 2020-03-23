A statement from the Organisers of The Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair

We have been closely monitoring the unfolding of the global coronavirus situation, and the steps government is taking to try and control this.

Current predictions are that the epidemic in this country will peak during May, when our Spring 2020 Fair is scheduled to take place. To run the event would endanger our exhibitors, our team and our visitors, and we are not prepared to take those risks, even if it were permitted. We have therefore taken the decision that we must cancel the Spring event.

This is the first fair in 35 years we have had to cancel and we are desperately disappointed. We would like to thank our wonderful exhibitors for their support, and we look forward to presenting the Autumn fair from 29 September to 4 October 2020 at our usual venue, Evolution London in Battersea Park.

Jane Juran & Darren Hudson, Organisers

www.decorativefair.com