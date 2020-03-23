A statement from the Coronet Theatre

It is with great sadness that we have to announce that The Coronet Theatre will be closed until the Autumn season.

Our planned season would have included How It Is (Part Two), which would have brought performers, crew and a 14-piece Gamelan orchestra from Ireland, Japan 2020 at The Coronet Theatre which would have brought up to 50 people from Japan, and The Italian Theatre Festival which would have brought performers and crew from Italy – but sadly this is not possible in the current circumstances.

The Coronet Theatre hopes to reschedule as much of this outstanding work as possible – more information to follow as soon as possible.

Meanwhile theatre doors may be shut, but we remain busy behind the scenes working out how we can continue to share thought provoking Coronet Theatre arts through our website and social media channels.

Most importantly, we would like to send our sympathy to anyone who is suffering during this unprecedented event.

Best wishes,

Anda & The Coronet Team